  • Brittney Griner says her rights were not explained when she was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February. | REUTERS
    Brittney Griner says her rights were not explained when she was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

KHIMKI, Russia – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Wednesday she was not read her rights when detained at a Moscow airport in February, as she stands trial for drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison.

The 31-year-old WNBA star, who has played in Russia during the league’s offseason, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,