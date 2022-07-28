  • Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases topped 40,000 for the first time on Thursday. | KYODO
  • staff report, Kyodo

Tokyo’s new COVID-19 cases hit a record high of 40,406 on Thursday, surpassing 40,000 for the first time, with health experts urging “maximum vigilance” as the country continues to struggle with its seventh wave of infections.

The daily figure in the capital was up by about 8,500 from a week before, and comes after daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high of 209,694 on Wednesday.

