Toyota Motor group is set to top global auto sales figures for the first half of 2022, coming out ahead of German rival Volkswagen for the third straight year, amid a global chip shortage and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, industry data showed Thursday.
The Japanese automaker said it sold roughly 5.14 million vehicles globally in the reporting period, including those sold by the group’s minivehicle-maker Daihatsu Motor and truck manufacturer Hino Motors.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.