  • Kyodo, Reuters

Toyota Motor group is set to top global auto sales figures for the first half of 2022, coming out ahead of German rival Volkswagen for the third straight year, amid a global chip shortage and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, industry data showed Thursday.

The Japanese automaker said it sold roughly 5.14 million vehicles globally in the reporting period, including those sold by the group’s minivehicle-maker Daihatsu Motor and truck manufacturer Hino Motors.

