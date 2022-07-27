  • U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Japan in early August. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to visit Japan early next month, diplomatic sources said Wednesday, amid reports that she is considering a trip to Taiwan in a move almost certain to trigger an outcry from China.

Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, if realized, would be the first by a serving U.S. House speaker in 25 years. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been enhancing ties with the self-ruled democratic island.

