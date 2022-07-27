Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Wednesday, with the two leaders seeking to strengthen ties ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies later this year.
At the outset of the meeting in Tokyo, Kishida told Jokowi that Japan hopes to work with Indonesia to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, a vision that Japan is pursuing amid China’s rise.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.