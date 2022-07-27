  • Indonesian President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands prior to their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Wednesday, with the two leaders seeking to strengthen ties ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies later this year.

At the outset of the meeting in Tokyo, Kishida told Jokowi that Japan hopes to work with Indonesia to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, a vision that Japan is pursuing amid China’s rise.

