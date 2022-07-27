Nagoya – A lawyer for a suspect in police custody in Nagoya has asked for the man’s temporary release, claiming his continued detention and denial of treatment after being infected with the coronavirus constitutes a “human rights violation.”
The request filed Tuesday with the Nagoya District Court concerns a 47-year-old man who was arrested earlier this month over a gambling-related case. After testing positive for the virus, he has been kept in a police detention center used as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.
