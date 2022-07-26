  • Health care professionals prepare monkeypox vaccines in Chicago on Monday. | REUTERS
    Health care professionals prepare monkeypox vaccines in Chicago on Monday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Shares of Siga Technologies and other companies making vaccines and anti-viral products tied to monkeypox are in focus after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

On Monday, Siga’s shares gained as much as 27% on elevated volume, its sharpest intraday rally since May, while Chimerix and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding also rose. Retail attention has turned back to Siga, with the firm drawing interest on social media platform Stocktwits over the weekend and becoming among the top-traded names Monday on Fidelity’s platform.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,