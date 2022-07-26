  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, speaks to a reporter after a news conference in Washington on Thursday. The Biden administration is watching for any moves by China to close off the Taiwan Strait, and they would prefer that Pelosi cancel her planned trip. | ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
House Speaker Nancy’s Pelosi staff and security officials aren’t ruling out plans for her to visit Taiwan in early August on a trip that has already stoked more U.S.-China tensions.

No final decision has been made about stopping in Taiwan during a trip to Asia next month, according to a person familiar with the details, but if it happens it would come within days of an expected call between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Beijing has been warning Pelosi not to be the first sitting speaker since Newt Gingrich to visit the self-governing island, which it considers part of its territory.

