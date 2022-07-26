Japan plans to convene a three-day extra parliamentary session from Aug. 3 to choose a new president of the Upper House and for a memorial speech to be delivered for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was fatally shot on the campaign trail earlier this month, ruling party lawmakers said Tuesday.
Akira Amari, who served as a minister in charge of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact under the Abe administration and was a close aide to the former premier, is expected to give a speech in parliament on Aug. 5 to mourn his death, according to the ruling party executives.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.