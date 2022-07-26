  • Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi speaks to reporters in Tokyo on July 8, following the news about former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot during a campaign speech in Nara. | KYODO
    Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi speaks to reporters in Tokyo on July 8, following the news about former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot during a campaign speech in Nara. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday he had received help in past elections from members of the Unification Church, becoming the latest ruling party lawmaker to disclose connections with the group at the center of controversy over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I have associated with a few members (of the church) and received their help as volunteers,” Kishi, Abe’s younger brother, said at a news conference, adding that he believed they had provided support in a phone campaign aimed at voters.

