Fukuoka – Kyushu Railway, which serves the southwestern Japan region, said it will temporarily suspend 120 limited express train services due to staff shortages caused by the spread of coronavirus infections among onboard crew.
From Wednesday through Aug. 5, a total of 100 Sonic limited express trains running from Hakata to Oita stations, and 20 Kamome trains that run from Hakata to Nagasaki will be suspended, the operator said.
