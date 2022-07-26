  • The Japanese economy is expected to expand about 2.0% in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year ending in March 2023, according to the most recent Cabinet Office projections — a sharp downgrade from the previous forecast of 3.2% growth released in January. | BLOOMBERG
The government has slashed its economic growth forecast for this fiscal year largely due to slowing overseas demand, highlighting the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns and a weakening global economy.

The forecast, which serves as a basis for compiling the state budget and the government's fiscal policy, included much higher wholesale and consumer inflation estimates as surging energy and food costs and a weak yen push up prices.

