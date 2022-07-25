Dozens of people were ordered to evacuate their homes after a fiery volcanic eruption in southern Japan, as the national weather agency issued its top-level alert for the mountain.
Television footage showed red-hot rocks and dark plumes exploding from Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture, which erupted Sunday around 8:05 p.m. The volcano also erupted early Monday, with the weather agency maintaining a heightened alert.
