    The Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture is seen at around 8:05 p.m. Sunday in this image taken by an unmanned fixed-point camera. | KYODO

  • AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

Dozens of people were ordered to evacuate their homes after a fiery volcanic eruption in southern Japan, as the national weather agency issued its top-level alert for the mountain.

Television footage showed red-hot rocks and dark plumes exploding from Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture, which erupted Sunday around 8:05 p.m. The volcano also erupted early Monday, with the weather agency maintaining a heightened alert.

