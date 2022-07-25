  • People walk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday. | KYODO
    People walk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

  • SHARE

New cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo rose by 9,691 week on week to 22,387 — a record high for a Monday — amid a seventh wave of infections driven by the BA.5 omicron subvariant.

The Japanese capital also reported three new deaths linked to the virus, while the seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 25,927, up 59.9% from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 15, rising by one from Sunday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,