New cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo rose by 9,691 week on week to 22,387 — a record high for a Monday — amid a seventh wave of infections driven by the BA.5 omicron subvariant.
The Japanese capital also reported three new deaths linked to the virus, while the seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 25,927, up 59.9% from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 15, rising by one from Sunday.
