Osaka – The Osaka District Court on Monday fined a man ¥300,000 ($2,200) for briefly putting his 2-month-old son in the freezer compartment of a fridge in a hotel guest room in April last year.

Tatsuji Nishioka, 43, who was convicted of assault, admitted he put the boy in the fridge freezer in Fukuoka, but said it was “only for a short duration to take pictures,” insisting his actions should not be viewed as a crime.

