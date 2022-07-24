Tokyo confirmed 28,112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by more than 10,000 cases from a week before, as the nation continues to see a surge in daily cases amid the seventh wave of infections.
The finding comes after Japan’s daily COVID-19 cases topped 200,000 for the first time on Saturday, marking the fourth straight day of a record count. Tokyo alone counted over 30,000 cases for three straight days through Saturday.
