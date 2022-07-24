  • Tokyo reported 28,112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | KYODO
    Tokyo reported 28,112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | KYODO

  • staff report, Kyodo

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 28,112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by more than 10,000 cases from a week before, as the nation continues to see a surge in daily cases amid the seventh wave of infections.

The finding comes after Japan’s daily COVID-19 cases topped 200,000 for the first time on Saturday, marking the fourth straight day of a record count. Tokyo alone counted over 30,000 cases for three straight days through Saturday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,