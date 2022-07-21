  • Kyodo

Three anti-coronavirus drugs prescribed in Japan, including molnupiravir, may be effective against the omicron subvariant BA.5, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday.

A team led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a professor of virology at the University of Tokyo, found that small-molecule antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir, molnupiravir and remdesivir curbed virus activity in cultured monkey cells infected with the highly contagious BA.5 and other strains.

