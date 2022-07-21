  • Strict anti-virus measures and lockdowns in Chinese cities such as Shanghai have damaged sentiment among some Japanese business operating in the country. | REUTERS
BEIJING – Japanese companies have become more reluctant to expand their investment in China, criticizing the government’s radical “COVID zero” policy, including the frequent imposition of lockdowns in major cities, as a political risk.

China’s tough restrictions on people’s movements, which have disrupted domestic supply chains for more than two years, have prevented Japanese firms from mapping out their business strategies in the world’s second-biggest economy, with its population of 1.4 billion.

