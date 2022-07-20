  • Representatives of Japanese shopping and tourism companies greet a group of tourists from Hong Kong upon their arrival at Haneda Airport on June 26. | REUTERS
The number of foreign visitors to Japan in June exceeded 100,000 for the third consecutive month following the easing of border control measures, preliminary government data showed Wednesday.

Arrivals in the month of 120,400 were more than 10 times those of June 2021, but still down 95.8% from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

