  • People cross a street in Tokyo's Akihabara district on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 12,696 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the daily count more than doubling week-on-week and exceeding 10,000 for the seventh consecutive day.

One death from COVID-19 was newly confirmed in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s standards increased by two from the previous day to 15.

