The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 12,696 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the daily count more than doubling week-on-week and exceeding 10,000 for the seventh consecutive day.
One death from COVID-19 was newly confirmed in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s standards increased by two from the previous day to 15.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.