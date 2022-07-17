  • A destroyed building in Kharkiv on Friday. So far Russia has not been able to dislodge Ukrainian defenders around Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. | EMILE DUCKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KYIV, Ukraine – In an indication that Russian forces were ending what they called an operational pause in their invasion of Ukraine, the defense minister of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, on Saturday ordered his forces to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of the war.

As the Ukrainian government disclosed modest new ground attacks by Russian forces, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement that Shoigu had instructed that combat be intensified to stop Ukraine from shelling civilian areas in Russian-occupied territory.

