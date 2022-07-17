  • Members of the media are blocked from covering a news conference by Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese branch of the Unification Church, in Tokyo on July 11. | KYODO
The Unification Church, at the center of growing public scrutiny over former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination, on Sunday corrected remarks that it has had “no trouble” with its followers since 2009.

A group of lawyers had criticized the comments made by Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of the church, at a news conference last Monday, underscoring that the church has been facing a series of requests for returning donations even after 2009.

