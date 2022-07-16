The House committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed records from the Secret Service after being told by a government inspector general that the agency wasn’t cooperating with the inquiry.
Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement on Friday night that the subpoena was issued after the panel heard that Secret Service text messages from Jan. 6, 2021, when the attack occurred, and the next before had been erased.
