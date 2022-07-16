  • A mourner offers flowers Friday next to a picture of late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, at Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on Friday. | REUTERS
    A mourner offers flowers Friday next to a picture of late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, at Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on Friday. | REUTERS

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

The central government’s plan to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been met with mixed reactions from the country’s political parties and the general public.

There has been only one state funeral in Japan’s post-World War II history, underlining the magnitude of the plan announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,