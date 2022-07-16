  • Russia on Friday banned 384 Japanese lawmakers from entering its territory — including former Prime Minister Taro Aso — in response to Tokyo aligning itself with international sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI, KYODO

Moscow/Tokyo – Russia on Friday banned 384 Japanese lawmakers from entering its territory in response to Tokyo aligning itself with international sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry blacklisted the parliamentarians, naming them on its website and accusing them of “adopting an unfriendly, anti-Russian position notably by expressing unfounded accusations against our country concerning the special military operation in Ukraine.”

