  • Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visits the home of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in Tokyo. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad paid a condolence visit to the home of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Friday, as he stopped over in Japan on his way back from South Korea.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, the 97-year-old two-time prime minister of the Southeast Asian country recalled his exchanges with his one-time Japanese counterpart.

