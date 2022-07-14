  • The yen hit a fresh 24-year low at the ¥138 level against the dollar on Thursday. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo, Bloomberg

The yen continued to fall against the U.S dollar Thursday in Tokyo, hitting a fresh 24-year low at the ¥138 level.

The yen has been weakening amid expectations of a widening interest rate gap between the United States and Japan. It last dropped to the ¥138 mark against the dollar in September 1998.

