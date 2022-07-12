  • South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol leaves a condolence message as he mourns at a memorial altar for Japan's late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Seoul, on Tuesday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visited on Tuesday a memorial altar at the Japanese Embassy to pay his respects to the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

After offering a tribute at the altar set up in the embassy’s public information and cultural center in Seoul, Yoon signed an official book sending his condolences to Abe’s bereaved family and the Japanese nation.

