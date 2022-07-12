The approval rating of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet rose to 63.2%, its highest level since he took office, a Kyodo News survey showed Tuesday, after his Liberal Democratic Party won a sweeping victory in the House of Councilors election.
The rating in the two-day nationwide telephone survey starting Monday was up 6.3 percentage points from the previous poll in June.
