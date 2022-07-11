  • A photograph of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a makeshift memorial at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on Monday | BLOOMBERG
The government on Monday honored former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down Friday in the city of Nara, with the Collar of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, the nation’s highest decoration.

A wake was held later Monday for Abe, the nation’s longest serving prime minister, at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other lawmakers attending. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is on a visit to Japan, also attended the ceremony, a Treasury official said.

