The government on Monday honored former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down Friday in the city of Nara, with the Collar of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, the nation’s highest decoration.
A wake was held later Monday for Abe, the nation’s longest serving prime minister, at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other lawmakers attending. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is on a visit to Japan, also attended the ceremony, a Treasury official said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.