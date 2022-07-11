  • Tetsuya Yamagami, the man who fatally shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leaves a police station in Nara on Sunday as he is sent to prosecutors on suspicion of murder. | KYODO
    Tetsuya Yamagami, the man who fatally shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leaves a police station in Nara on Sunday as he is sent to prosecutors on suspicion of murder. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Nara – The man who fatally shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe checked YouTube when making the firearm used in the attack on Japan’s longest-serving leader, investigative sources said Sunday.

The sources also said Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, has stated that he tested a homemade gun at a facility connected to a religious group he harbored a grudge against. Yamagami has said his mother made a “huge donation” to the organization, which he believes Abe was associated with.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,