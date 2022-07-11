Japan’s core machinery orders slipped for the first time in three months in May, hurting hopes that a pickup in business spending would offset pressure on an economy struggling with surging costs of energy and other imports due to a weak yen.
The decline in core orders comes a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling coalition government increased its majority in the Upper House of parliament, strengthening the prime minister’s hand as leader.
