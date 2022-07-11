  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Madrid on June 29. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Madrid on June 29. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

The first-ever participation of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand in a NATO summit in late June has fueled speculation that the transatlantic military alliance is seeking to expand into the Indo-Pacific region, with the West aiming to strengthen regional security partnerships to counter Russia, China and North Korea.

In particular, Pyongyang and Beijing have warned about what they see as NATO’s attempt to extend its geographical scope and assert military supremacy in Asia — North Korea has threatened to further bolster its defenses and China has said that such an expansion could lead to turmoil and conflict.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,