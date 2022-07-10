  • People mourn the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe near the site in Nara where he was shot on Friday. | KYODO
    People mourn the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe near the site in Nara where he was shot on Friday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, staff report

  • SHARE

Video footage of Friday’s attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shown repeatedly on TV and shared via social media — and it may be having a negative effect on the well-being of those who watched it.

Some viewers have reported symptoms of acute stress including insomnia and nightmares after viewing the images of Abe's assassination. Mental health experts are urging these people to stop watching and consult a medical specialist if necessary.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,