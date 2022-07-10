Video footage of Friday’s attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shown repeatedly on TV and shared via social media — and it may be having a negative effect on the well-being of those who watched it.
Some viewers have reported symptoms of acute stress including insomnia and nightmares after viewing the images of Abe's assassination. Mental health experts are urging these people to stop watching and consult a medical specialist if necessary.
