  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin stand for a photo during a trilateral meeting at the Groups of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • KYODO

NUSA DUA, Indonesia – Foreign ministers from Japan, the United States and South Korea on Friday agreed that the three nations will work together closely to deal with North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, including strengthening their regional deterrence.

They also exchanged views on China, which has been intensifying maritime assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started in February, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference on the Indonesian island of Bali.

