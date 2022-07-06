Japan’s ruling coalition will likely win more than half of the seats being contested in Sunday’s Upper House election, according to a Kyodo News poll showing it has a solid lead over opposition parties.
Pro-constitutional amendment forces — the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, as well as Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People and some independents — are also in sight of maintaining the two-thirds majority required to initiate proposals for constitutional revision, the telephone survey conducted from Saturday to Tuesday showed.
