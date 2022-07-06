  • People listen to speeches in the city of Fukuoka on Sunday as candidates campaign for the Upper House election. | KYODO
    People listen to speeches in the city of Fukuoka on Sunday as candidates campaign for the Upper House election. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan’s ruling coalition will likely win more than half of the seats being contested in Sunday’s Upper House election, according to a Kyodo News poll showing it has a solid lead over opposition parties.

Pro-constitutional amendment forces — the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, as well as Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People and some independents — are also in sight of maintaining the two-thirds majority required to initiate proposals for constitutional revision, the telephone survey conducted from Saturday to Tuesday showed.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,