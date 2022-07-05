Japan’s communications minister criticized KDDI Corp. on Tuesday over its handling of network disruption that has affected up to nearly 40 million mobile connections, saying the company failed to provide sufficient information to customers in a timely manner.
The provider of the au mobile phone service “has not fulfilled its responsibility as a telecommunications operator,” with some customers still unable to make voice calls after KDDI said it had ended restoration work Sunday, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko told reporters.
