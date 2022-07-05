  • Communications minister Yasushi Kaneko criticized KDDI Corp.'s handling of its network disruption during a news conference Tuesday. | KYODO
    Communications minister Yasushi Kaneko criticized KDDI Corp.'s handling of its network disruption during a news conference Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan’s communications minister criticized KDDI Corp. on Tuesday over its handling of network disruption that has affected up to nearly 40 million mobile connections, saying the company failed to provide sufficient information to customers in a timely manner.

The provider of the au mobile phone service “has not fulfilled its responsibility as a telecommunications operator,” with some customers still unable to make voice calls after KDDI said it had ended restoration work Sunday, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko told reporters.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,