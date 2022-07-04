  • A Chinese frigate sails in the so-called contiguous zone of the uninhabited Senkakus Islands, which are controlled by Japan but claimed by China, on Monday. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
    A Chinese frigate sails in the so-called contiguous zone of the uninhabited Senkakus Islands, which are controlled by Japan but claimed by China, on Monday. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

  • KYODO, AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Chinese and Russian warships were spotted Monday just outside Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, the government said.

A Chinese frigate sailed in the so-called contiguous zone of the uninhabited islets, which are controlled by Japan but claimed by China, for about six minutes from 7:44 a.m., shortly after a Russian frigate entered the waters, according to the Defense Ministry. Beijing calls the islets the Diaoyu.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,