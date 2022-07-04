Chinese and Russian warships were spotted Monday just outside Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, the government said.
A Chinese frigate sailed in the so-called contiguous zone of the uninhabited islets, which are controlled by Japan but claimed by China, for about six minutes from 7:44 a.m., shortly after a Russian frigate entered the waters, according to the Defense Ministry. Beijing calls the islets the Diaoyu.
