Japan’s power grid creaked Thursday under the strain of Tokyo’s hottest June since records began, with the unexpected shutdown of a power plant raising fears that tens of millions of people could be deprived of power on another scorching day.

Temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in some parts of the Kanto region on the sixth day of a heat wave that began after the earliest end to the capital’s rainy season in decades.

