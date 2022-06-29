  • A monitor in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Tuesday displays a request for people to save electricity. | KYODO
    A monitor in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Tuesday displays a request for people to save electricity. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Businesses and homes in Tokyo were asked to curb electricity use for a third day as a heat wave is set to reach its zenith for now, driving power margins to razor-thin levels.

The capital’s power-reserve ratios, which measure the spare electricity capacity, are expected to drop to the 3% level considered the minimum for a stable grid at around 5 p.m., according to the country’s power grid coordinator.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,