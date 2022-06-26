Four Group of Seven powers will ban Russian gold exports in a new bid to stop oligarchs from buying the precious metal to avoid the impact of sanctions against Moscow, Britain said Sunday.

The joint action taken by Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States, “will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of (President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Given London’s central role in the international gold trade and parallel U.S., Japanese and Canadian action, “this measure will have global reach, shutting the commodity out of formal international markets,” Britain said.

Worth £12.6 billion ($15.5 billion) to the Russian economy in 2021, gold — a refuge commodity in times of turmoil — is a major export for the country.

With Putin’s Russia now under severe sanctions, the country’s richest have rushed to convert their assets into gold to avoid the impact of the financial restrictions.

The London Bullion Market had already suspended six Russian refineries in action announced on March 7.

The latest move targeting the commodity came as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations were meeting in the Bavarian alps, with their talks to be focused on how to sustain backing for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

The G7 is expected to take stock of how unprecedented sanctions taken against Moscow have worked so far, discuss further financial and military aid for Ukraine, as well as look at longer reconstruction for the war-torn country.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Germany on Sunday for the meeting with other G7 leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who hopes to discuss a long-term support plan for Ukraine as the host of the gathering.

“I would like to exchange candid views on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, rising prices, the situation in Indo-Pacific and climate change, among other challenges, and exhibit G7 unity,” Kishida told reporters before departing for Germany.