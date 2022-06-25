  • People listen to a campaign speech in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Saturday as temperatures surged to record highs in parts of the country. | KYODO
The temperature in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, rose above 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the first time Japan has ever seen the mercury top the mark in June.

A temperature of 40.1 C was observed around 1:55 p.m. in the city, as the Kanto region was gripped by intense heat, local media reported.

