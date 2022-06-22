  • A video of U.S. former President Donald Trump is shown during the fourth of eight planned public hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    A video of U.S. former President Donald Trump is shown during the fourth of eight planned public hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

State officials who resisted pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump to overturn election results testified Tuesday to withstanding an atmosphere of escalating menace including armed protesters massing outside their homes, public accusations of pedophilia and, in one case, a break-in at his daughter-in-law’s home.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who backed Trump’s re-election but refused to help him de-certify the outcome, told the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection of continuing protests unnerving his “gravely ill” daughter and “valiant” wife.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,