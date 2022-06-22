State officials who resisted pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump to overturn election results testified Tuesday to withstanding an atmosphere of escalating menace including armed protesters massing outside their homes, public accusations of pedophilia and, in one case, a break-in at his daughter-in-law’s home.
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who backed Trump’s re-election but refused to help him de-certify the outcome, told the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection of continuing protests unnerving his “gravely ill” daughter and “valiant” wife.
