Jakarta – Indonesia on Wednesday deported a fugitive accused of masterminding a lucrative scheme in his native Japan to defraud a government fund offering COVID-19 relief subsidies, officials said.
Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, 47, appeared before reporters at an immigration office in the capital of Jakarta and was flown back to Tokyo on an early morning Japan Airlines flight following his arrest this month.
