  • Mitsuhiro Taniguchi (center), accused in Japan of swindling millions of government COVID-19 relief subsidies, is escorted out of the Directorate General of Immigration building in Jakarta on Wednesday prior to his deportation from Indonesia. | AFP-JIJI
Jakarta – Indonesia on Wednesday deported a fugitive accused of masterminding a lucrative scheme in his native Japan to defraud a government fund offering COVID-19 relief subsidies, officials said.

Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, 47, appeared before reporters at an immigration office in the capital of Jakarta and was flown back to Tokyo on an early morning Japan Airlines flight following his arrest this month.

