    Dusk in Kabul in September 2009. Most of the confirmed deaths following an earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday were in the eastern province of Paktika, where 255 people had been killed and more than 200 injured. | BLOOMBERG
KABUL – An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 280 people in Afghanistan early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that hundreds of people were injured and the toll was likely to rise as information trickled in from remote mountain villages.

The quake struck about 44 kilometers from the city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

