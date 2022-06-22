KABUL – An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 280 people in Afghanistan early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that hundreds of people were injured and the toll was likely to rise as information trickled in from remote mountain villages.
The quake struck about 44 kilometers from the city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
