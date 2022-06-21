Nippon Steel is prepared to make more investments in coal mines after the energy source surged in price, with Japan’s biggest steel-maker looking at ways to stabilize the supply of one of its key raw materials.

International prices of coking coal, the variety shoveled into blast furnaces to manufacture the alloy, have spiked to unprecedented levels in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, Japanese steel mills, most of which are reliant on imports, are grappling with ballooning costs after a dramatic slide in the value of the yen.