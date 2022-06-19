  • The Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Yonaguni in Yonaguni, Okinawa Prefecture, on April 20 | KYODO
    The Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Yonaguni in Yonaguni, Okinawa Prefecture, on April 20 | KYODO
YONAGUNI, Okinawa Pref. – When a unit of the Ground Self-Defense Force was deployed to Japan’s westernmost island of Yonaguni for the first time six years ago, it felt like a boon to the remote community, which had long been suffering from a falling population and a weak economy.

The arrival of the troops, many together with their families, has invigorated the sleepy island in many ways: They brought more children to schools, while bars and restaurants boomed and local festivals leaped back to life with more participants.

