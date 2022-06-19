  • People watch a stump speech by politicians in the city of Yamagata on Saturday ahead of the Upper House election next month. | KYODO
    People watch a stump speech by politicians in the city of Yamagata on Saturday ahead of the Upper House election next month. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has reached its highest support rate in the lead-up to the July 10 upper house election, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In a nationwide telephone survey conducted on Saturday and Sunday, 27.3% of respondents said they will vote for the LDP led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when casting ballots under proportional representation, followed by the Japan Innovation Party with 7.7% and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan with 7.0%.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,