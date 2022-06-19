The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has reached its highest support rate in the lead-up to the July 10 upper house election, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
In a nationwide telephone survey conducted on Saturday and Sunday, 27.3% of respondents said they will vote for the LDP led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when casting ballots under proportional representation, followed by the Japan Innovation Party with 7.7% and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan with 7.0%.
