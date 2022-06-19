  • Japan's NTT Corp. group is set to allow about 30,000 domestic employees to work fully remotely from next month. | BLOOMBERG
NTT Corp. group plans to allow about 30,000 domestic employees to work fully remotely, including from home, in principle from July.

When they need to come to the office, the visits will be treated as business trips, and all transportation costs, including airfares, will be covered with company funds with no ceiling to be set for the amount, sources said Saturday.

