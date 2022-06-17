The Bank of Japan left its dovish policy unchanged Friday, refusing to cave in to mounting pressure to act over the fast-falling yen and brushing off fresh speculation that it might bring itself in line with other central banks to fight inflation.
The BOJ, which ended its two-day policy meeting the same day, decided to stay the course on its aggressive easing program, which includes negative interest rates, so-called yield curve control and asset purchases.
